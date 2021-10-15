No more running to the bathroom to hide

Bathrooms are often my favorite part of a restaurant’s design. Even though my selfie skills are subpar, I excitedly snapped a shot in the well-documented, colorful (but now permanently closed) bathroom at Please in Cincinnati. In the powder room at the Grill in New York, I touched up my red lipstick with the help of softly glowing globe lights affixed to the mirror, a look so iconic I eventually commissioned a small painting of the space. And at the now-shuttered Lalito on the Lower East Side — my favorite restaurant bathroom ever — I watched green dots strobe across the dim space and admired the lush faux plants that hung from the ceiling years ahead of the trend, all set to a looping soundtrack of Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight.” Lalito’s bathroom was transportive and weird and fun.

