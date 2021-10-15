CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

No more running to the bathroom to hide

By Megan Bloomer, PhD
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo the other day I sat in a meeting and I watched a young woman and my heart just age because I was her 10 years ago for was her. Imagine this, you worked your ass off to put together a deck to pitch a project. You finally got on the...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Honest Obsession: Bathroom Locks

Bathrooms are often my favorite part of a restaurant’s design. Even though my selfie skills are subpar, I excitedly snapped a shot in the well-documented, colorful (but now permanently closed) bathroom at Please in Cincinnati. In the powder room at the Grill in New York, I touched up my red lipstick with the help of softly glowing globe lights affixed to the mirror, a look so iconic I eventually commissioned a small painting of the space. And at the now-shuttered Lalito on the Lower East Side — my favorite restaurant bathroom ever — I watched green dots strobe across the dim space and admired the lush faux plants that hung from the ceiling years ahead of the trend, all set to a looping soundtrack of Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight.” Lalito’s bathroom was transportive and weird and fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
Thrive Global

Motivation: How to Find It and Keep It

If you’re reading this, it’s likely that you’ve found yourself in a slump and can’t seem to find the motivation to do anything. It might feel like your pre-workout is wearing off or that nothing really matters anymore. We all go through periods of low energy and lack of motivation but we don’t have to stay there! The following are some ideas on how to get motivated, so you can get back on track with your goals sooner rather than later.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Thrive Global

4 Ways To H.A.T.E. Your Ex With Pride!

Do you remember the song by American singer-songwriter Kelis called ‘Caught Out There’, with the signature yell “I hate you so much right now!”. Wish that they would fall into the fiery pits of hell?. If so… hold no shame, blame or guilt! Let off some steam if you need...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Seattle Times

Outdoor trends for an indoor bathroom

Q: I live in the country and want to bring some outdoor themes into my bathroom remodeling project. I plan to install a large skylight and have lots of custom cut teakwood trim accents. Do you have any natural-looking fixture ideas for me?. A: From what I’ve seen, open floor...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrive Global

7 Unexpected Benefits of Being More Spontaneous

With all the talk about becoming more intentional, we often forget how a spontaneous life can be fun and rewarding too. Everyone knows spontaneity can lead to memorable and meaningful moments, but did you know it also provides plenty of other benefits too?. Let’s take a look at more reasons...
MARKETING
Thrive Global

Jennifer Weedon Palazzo: “Maintain a Routine”

Maintain a Routine- End family arguments and negotiations by setting a regular schedule for weekdays after school and a more flexible schedule for weekends. Give kids blocks of time for free time, home work, music practice, chores, reading, shower/bath time, etc. School is really not easy these days. Many students...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MadameNoire

61-Year-Old Groom And His 18-Year-Old Bride Defend Their Marriage: ‘You Little Girls Are Jealous’

A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy