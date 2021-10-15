Final Trades: WRK, DIS, TECK & BMW

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 cents. The company told MarketWatch it did not comment on daily trading fluctuations of its stock. The...

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO