National Weather Service rates tornado near Winslow EF-1

WINSLOW, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa surveyed storm damage from early Friday morning and found enough damage to rate the twister.

A survey team from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Washington County, Arkansas near Winslow and passed over the Sunset Community around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Tornadoes are assigned a classification based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. The National Weather Service implemented the “Enhanced Fujita Scale,” or E-F Scale, in 2007 to classify tornadoes more consistently and accurately. Tornadoes with higher EF classifications produce stronger winds and cause more damage. The following screens show examples of damage at different EF classifications.

EF1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 miles per hour.







Damage includes broken glass in doors and windows, uplift of roof deck and significant loss of roof covering (>20%), collapse of chimneys and garage doors, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, and moving automobiles pushed off roads.

