I just think it's overvalued: Wedbush's Michael Pachter on Netflix stock

Tesla published a stronger than expected set of Q3 2021 results despite the ongoing chip shortages and supply chain issues weighing on the automotive industry. While Tesla’s adjusted EPS rose by about 2.5x to $1.86, almost $0.34 ahead of our estimates, Tesla revenues rose by 57% year-over-year to about $13.75 billion, versus our estimate of $13.50 billion. The results are driven by strong demand for its mass-market Model Y and 3 vehicles, which saw deliveries rise 87% year-over-year, and also by the production ramp at the Shanghai Gigafactory, which now produces more cars than Tesla’s Fremont, California plant.
Comments / 0