I just think it's overvalued: Wedbush's Michael Pachter on Netflix stock

Famed video game analyst Michael Pachter is at it again and this time he has taken to his Pachter Factor Q&A on YouTube and has predicted when he believes Nintendo will release its Switch successor. Pachter is of the firm opinion that Nintendo won’t release a follow up to the popular Switch system until 2024 at the earliest. He says that he puts this prediction down to the fact that the system is still selling very well along with the software saying, “Their games are killing it. They’re just selling so many units of everything and it’s because their games are really, really good.” As always we shall have to wait and see whether he is correct in his prediction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO