Hull, MA

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Partners With FEMA On New Emergency Studio In Hull

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHULL (CBS) — WBZ NewsRadio 1030 unveiled a new emergency studio on Friday that can stay on the air when other TV and radio stations can’t. A bunker at the station’s 50,000-watt transmitter in Hull is now a small emergency broadcast studio, created as part of a...

boston.cbslocal.com

Hull, MA
