SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has advice for Ronda Rousey if she’s looking to make a WWE comeback after giving birth to her first child earlier this year – don’t try it. Lynch became a mother last December, welcoming her first daughter with Seth Rollins. Rousey then welcomed her first child this past September, a daughter with Travis Browne. The WWE rivals have been rumored to continue their feud once they’re both back to work, but there’s no word on when that may be. Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports this week and was asked if she has any advice for Rousey on how to navigate being a mother and a WWE Superstar.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO