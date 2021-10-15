CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC makes up, RHOP parties on, and RHOBH reunites

By Mary Sollosi
EW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally made it, Bravoholics: Part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has arrived. The ladies gathered on two couches in a studio version of Kathy's backyard, where Andy kicked off the fraught day with some big questions — and some clear villains and heroes emerged. Over on...

ew.com

Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Aren’t Buying What Christine Brown Is Selling

Christine Brown has been all over the headlines lately. She’s also been a pretty hot topic among Sister Wives fans. After TLC released the Sister Wives Season 16 trailer, fans learned how strained things really were between Christine and Kody. Given her recent real estate activity… Fans are convinced she has finally dumped Kody and ditched Flagstaff, Arizona. In fact, real estate records reveal she did purchase a duplex in Utah with a pretty hefty price tag.
Us Weekly

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, Son Landon Have Sweet Reactions to Dad’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Congratulations from his kids! Travis Barker’s teenage son and daughter reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement on Sunday, October 17. When the Poosh creator, 42, posted a photo of the Blink-182 member’s proposal, captioned, “Forever,” Barker’s daughter, Alabama wrote, “Love u guys.”. As for the musician’s son, Landon, the...
Daily Mail

RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen cries as she reflects on death of baby at 42 weeks and nine miscarriages amid pressure from her husband to have more children

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen broke down as she spoke out about losing her daughter at 42 weeks during a first look clip at an upcoming episode. Jennie, a mother of three, revealed to pals Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks that she and her husband chiropractor Duy Tran have an issue in their marriage, and it stems from his desire for more kids, despite her having had nine miscarriages and losing a baby daughter just an hour after she was born.
BET

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Left ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Cynthia Bailey announced last month she is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now she is revealing more details on why she left the iconic series -- she wanted to protect her marriage. Bailey told Page Six, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of...
ETOnline.com

'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Ex Kris Moving On With Alexis Haines (Exclusive)

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is supportive of her ex's new relationship. ET's Brice Sander spoke to the 43-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star at the release party for Dave Quinn's Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, and she reacted to her ex, Kris, moving on with former Pretty Wild star Alexis Haines.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Forgive And Forget You

It’s finally time to get all the ladies together on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And I mean all the ladies. After all, we’re seven episodes into the season and we’ve only had the entire cast in the same place at a single event. That was the charity event where caterer-gate took place. […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Forgive And Forget You appeared first on Reality Tea.
toofab.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to Rumors Her Husband Influenced RHOA Exit

The reality star also revealed Bravo offered her a role as a "friend" in the upcoming season. Cynthia Bailey opened up more about her decision to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which she announced earlier this week. "I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," she told...
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Gives Tour of New Home Amid Rumors of Series Exit

Fans of Little People, Big World are worried that stars Zach and Tori Roloff are considering leaving the TLC show after the couple purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon. Tori showed off some of the furniture In their new place on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. "Wow, I'm obsessed," she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
urbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Calls out Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey remained close on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when Cynthia Bailey announced she would not be returning for the upcoming season. She wasn’t offered a full-time contract. So she thought it was best to end the chapter after ten years on the show. Fortunately for her supporters, she filmed the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She and Kenya Moore joined other popular housewives from different franchises. When news hit about the new show, many anticipated that it would be full of drama. But some probably didn’t anticipate that there were also some moments when Kenya and Cynthia clashed, too.
CELEBRITIES

