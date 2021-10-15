Chargers wideout Mike Williams questionable (knee) to play vs. Ravens

Mike Williams leads the Chargers with 471 receiving yards and six receiving scores on 31 catches. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most anticipated NFL game of the weekend involves the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers traveling east to face the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens.

While Chargers head coach Brandon Staley couldn't confirm anything as of Friday afternoon, it seems he could be without a key offensive contributor for that showdown.

According to Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News, Staley explained that he's "hopeful" star wide receiver Mike Williams will be able to play despite his knee injury:

What's concerning, as Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, is that Williams missed three straight practices because of the issue.

Per ESPN stats, Williams leads the Chargers with 471 receiving yards and six receiving scores on 31 catches. Those six touchdowns have him atop the league leaderboard in that category. ESPN's Shelley Smith recently touched upon the chemistry shared between Williams and quarterback Justin Herbert, and Williams certainly would be missed if he couldn't be used even as a decoy in Baltimore.

The Chargers, however, are on their bye after this contest and could elect to give Williams some extra rest.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are set to have rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman return from the torn right groin that's kept him out of action since August. Bateman is on track to make his NFL debut right as receiver Sammy Watkins is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is good to go after he missed practice Thursday due to an unspecified illness.