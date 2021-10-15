CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill

By Zeke Miller, Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
Las Vegas Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden said Friday that although he expects his social safety net and climate spending package to shrink, “we're going to come back and get the rest” after it's passed, a seeming effort to reassure progressives who are worried their priorities may lose out in the...

CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
