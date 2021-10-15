CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia police report: Drugs, speeding may have contributed to car driving off overpass in fatal crash

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Drugs are listed as a possible contributing factor in a Columbia Police Department report about a fatal June crash in which a car drove off a Highway 63 overpass and landed on Stadium Boulevard.

The June 23 crash killed Wesley Griffith, 39. Police said at the time he was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed and improper lane use are also listed as possible contributing factors in the report, which ABC 17 News obtained through an open records request.

The crash happened when Griffith's Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Highway 63 near Stadium Boulevard. The car went into the median, hit a guardrail, then continued along the median before vaulting onto Stadium Boulevard below, according to the report.

The report does not say why drugs are suspected in the crash and toxicology information was not available Friday from the county medical examiner.

Mommabear
9d ago

There's some more of the judgement that people have such bad tendency to do. Wes may have had a past but he had changed and was doing well so I will not believe this article is speaking the truth.

catfish crazy
9d ago

Just because he has a background with drugs, does not mean he was using at the time. Yes Wes was a very good friend of mine sense we were 14 and I am now 40. He was doing great in life. People need to stop judging people because of their past.

