Columbia police report: Drugs, speeding may have contributed to car driving off overpass in fatal crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Drugs are listed as a possible contributing factor in a Columbia Police Department report about a fatal June crash in which a car drove off a Highway 63 overpass and landed on Stadium Boulevard.

The June 23 crash killed Wesley Griffith, 39. Police said at the time he was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed and improper lane use are also listed as possible contributing factors in the report, which ABC 17 News obtained through an open records request.

The crash happened when Griffith's Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Highway 63 near Stadium Boulevard. The car went into the median, hit a guardrail, then continued along the median before vaulting onto Stadium Boulevard below, according to the report.

The report does not say why drugs are suspected in the crash and toxicology information was not available Friday from the county medical examiner.

