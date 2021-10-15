CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Katey Sagal recovering after being hit by car in LA

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Actress Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, People reported.

Sagal, 67, who starred in “Sons of Anarchy” from 2008 to 2014 and “Married ... With Children” from 1987 to 1997, was waiting at a crosswalk when a motorist driving a Tesla was making a left turn at about 11:40 a.m. PDT, according to People.

Sagal’s injury was first reported by TMZ.

According to the entertainment website, the driver stopped to help Sagal, and she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

“She is going to be fine, and able to go home today,” a source told People on Friday.

The driver of the Tesla was not issued a citation and no arrests were made, according to TMZ. Police added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Sagal first rose to prominence in the role of Peg Bundy on “Married ... With Children.” She played Gemma Teller on “Sons of Anarchy,” and currently stars in “The Conners” opposite John Goodman, People reported.

Sagal’s other notable credits include “Futurama,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Lost,” “Shameless” and “Rebel,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

