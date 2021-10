The Kearny Doggie Halloween PAWrade and Festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Arlington Depot Park in Kearny. Sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, admission is free to this event where costume-clad pooches, their families, and dog lovers of all ages participate in a dog costume contest, a doggie boneyard, dog portraits, “pup”-kin painting, and more. K9 Corner will also be offering free micro-chipping.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO