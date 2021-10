FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Jets (1-5) will leave Gillette Stadium following Sunday’s 54-13 defeat to the Patriots (3-4) with a potentially much bigger loss on their minds. The knee injury Zach Wilson suffered in the second quarter of the contest is the biggest blow the Jets took on the afternoon. The severity of the injury is unknown, but anything other more than a couple games would spell disaster for the Jets, who can’t afford to lose him long-term.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO