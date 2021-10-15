CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Katey Sagal recovering after being hit by car in LA

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVjEG_0cSirdlT00

LOS ANGELES — Actress Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, People reported.

Sagal, 67, who starred in “Sons of Anarchy” from 2008 to 2014 and “Married ... With Children” from 1987 to 1997, was waiting at a crosswalk when a motorist driving a Tesla was making a left turn at about 11:40 a.m. PDT, according to People.

Sagal’s injury was first reported by TMZ.

According to the entertainment website, the driver stopped to help Sagal, and she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

“She is going to be fine, and able to go home today,” a source told People on Friday.

The driver of the Tesla was not issued a citation and no arrests were made, according to TMZ. Police added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Sagal first rose to prominence in the role of Peg Bundy on “Married ... With Children.” She played Gemma Teller on “Sons of Anarchy,” and currently stars in “The Conners” opposite John Goodman, People reported.

Sagal’s other notable credits include “Futurama,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Lost,” “Shameless” and “Rebel,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Page Six

Katey Sagal hit by car while crossing the street, taken to hospital

Katey Sagal is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles on Thursday, Page Six has confirmed. The driver of a Tesla was making a left turn at around 11:40 a.m. local time, but apparently didn’t see the 67-year-old actress and tagged her, TMZ reported on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Sons Of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter Shared Darkly Hilarious Reaction To Katey Sagal Being Hit By Car

A beloved Sons of Anarchy vet and current star of The Conners, Katey Sagal went through a pretty scary experience recently when she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Thankfully, the incident wasn't as serious as it could have been, and the actress is expected to recover in full without last effects. (Which is exactly what fans would expect from the woman who brought Gemma Teller to life.) And while nearly all reactions to the news were fully supportive of Sagal's recovery, her husband and occasional TV boss Kurt Sutter offered a hilariously dark response that was perfectly on brand for the TV creator.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

"Sons Of Anarchy" Star Katey Segal Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car: Report

The loved ones of Katey Segal are thankful today after the entertainment icon was reportedly involved in an accident. Segal is an icon in the industry with a resumé that boasts roles including Peggy Bundy on Married...With Children, Gemma on Sons of Anarchy, and Leela on Futurama. She has been receiving a steady stream of well-wishes following the news that she was hit by a car yesterday (October 14).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Goodman
Person
Katey Sagal
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Tmz#Entertainment Weekly#Cox Media Group
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Her Death on 'Rust' Set

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has broken his silence just a day after the cinematographer was killed in an accident on the set of Rust. The 42-year-old was shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun in an incident that also injured Joel Souza, the film's director. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy