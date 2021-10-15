OSU vaccine deadline was today to get first dose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Friday marks the deadline for students, staff and faculty at The Ohio State University to get and report their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or receive an approved exemption from the university’s vaccine requirement.

The requirement was announced on August 24, when the university-wide vaccination rate was 73%.

According to university spokesperson Ben Johnson, more than 87% of the Ohio State community is now fully vaccinated or has begun the process. Johnson also said the university has received either proof or vaccination or an exemption request from more than 97,000 people.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “We feel great that 87% of our population has already started the vaccination process. Most of those people are fully vaccinated. The ones who aren’t yet fully vaccinated soon will be, and we think the number will go even higher between now and November 15.”

November 15 is the deadline for the university community to receive the second dose of the vaccine and report it.

Approximately 3,600 students and 2,000 employees have requested an exemption. Of those requests received, Johnson said about 200 have been denied, mostly because of missing documentation or incomplete forms. Individuals who are impacted can resubmit their requests with the correct documentation.

For more on the university’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, click here .

