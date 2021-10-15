CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

OSU vaccine deadline was today to get first dose

By Dan Pearlman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McWJX_0cSirBFF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Friday marks the deadline for students, staff and faculty at The Ohio State University to get and report their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or receive an approved exemption from the university’s vaccine requirement.

The requirement was announced on August 24, when the university-wide vaccination rate was 73%.

According to university spokesperson Ben Johnson, more than 87% of the Ohio State community is now fully vaccinated or has begun the process. Johnson also said the university has received either proof or vaccination or an exemption request from more than 97,000 people.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “We feel great that 87% of our population has already started the vaccination process. Most of those people are fully vaccinated. The ones who aren’t yet fully vaccinated soon will be, and we think the number will go even higher between now and November 15.”

November 15 is the deadline for the university community to receive the second dose of the vaccine and report it.

Approximately 3,600 students and 2,000 employees have requested an exemption. Of those requests received, Johnson said about 200 have been denied, mostly because of missing documentation or incomplete forms. Individuals who are impacted can resubmit their requests with the correct documentation.

For more on the university’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for state schools Monday.   State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.” “Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

First week of all three COVID-vaccine boosters ahead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This is the first full week of expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Pfizer’s booster has been approved for about a month. The CDC approved boosters of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines late last week. With this increased eligibility, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo expects vaccine providers will be a bit busier. “Because we will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east side. Along this new “Pathway of Justice,” each stone provides a moment of quiet reflection and a ray of hope for a brighter tomorrow. “We’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,325 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
Columbus, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

The James at OSU researches vaccine on cancer patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even with a vaccine, certain Ohioans face a much higher risk of getting COVID-19. Some doctors say it’s why it’s important for everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus. This week, the family of four-star general Colin Powell announced he died from COVID-19 complications. The former […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Complete results: NBC4 poll of Ohio’s 15th congressional district

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week, NBC4 has been presenting the results of an Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll of likely voters in the 15th Congressional District, which includes portions of Columbus and Franklin County. Below are complete poll results and how we conducted the poll: The Ohio 15th Congressional District Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
NBC4 Columbus

National Drug Take Back Day in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day — a day to dispose of expired or unused medication. Health leaders said it’s important to get rid of these medications so they don’t fall into the hands of someone who might misuse the drugs. There are 58 drop-off locations in central Ohio available Saturday […]
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

Wellness Walk helps build financial wellness, growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The African American Male Wellness Agency is holding a public event, around building financial growth in Columbus’ black community. “I think sometimes we think that it’s too late in the game for us, and that’s not true,” said Kenny R. Hampton, vice president of the African American Male Wellness Agency. Vice President Hampton […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio license plate: After Wright Brothers gaffe, a review of the many looks over the decades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Ohio’s new standard license plate on Thursday, a colorful and busy design that showcases the state’s agriculture, nature, cities and aviation history. “I wanted something that reflected the beauty of Ohio,” DeWine said after lifting the curtain on a plate that he said references the state’s past […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ capital improvements budget announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus’ capital improvements budget awaits the city council’s approval. This year’s proposed 2021 capital budget is more than $1.2 billion dollars. According to the mayor’s office, there is about $766 million in new funding and almost $495 million in carry-over funds. Mayor Andrew Ginther made the announcement Thursday afternoon. City leaders discussed affordable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The Ohio State University#Vaccinations#Osu#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

Volunteer to help feed families during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–St. Stephens Community House needs people to volunteer their time to feed the masses. It takes nearly 1,000 people to pull off the annual holiday effort to feed local families. “Last year we served roughly 3,000 households,” said Natalie Atkins with St. Stephens Community House. “We served more people than we have in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
859
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy