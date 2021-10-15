CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Miller: No magic wand for gun violence

By Rich Miller Capitol Fax
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic priest and Chicago community activist Michael Pfleger has now twice called on Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a “state of emergency” over his city’s notorious gun violence problems. The first time was this past July, when Fr. Pfleger demanded that Pritzker issue a similar emergency declaration to the...

herald-review.com

pinalcentral.com

Gabby Giffords opens Gun Violence Memorial in LA

LOS ANGELES – Former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting, dedicated the Los Angeles Gun Violence Memorial with a call to action. “We must never stop fighting,” Giffords said Tuesday. “Fight, fight, fight. Be bold, be courageous. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word, and then I found another. But I have not lost my hope. America needs us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ourcommunitynow.com

As Gun Violence Surges in Milwaukee, is There a Solution?

By Karen Stokes Milwaukeeans need a break from the breaking news reports of the endless stream of shootings. This year has already been a horrific year of gun violence. The following events occurred in the past week alone: On Saturday,
MILWAUKEE, WI
Roanoke Times

Gun violence claiming more lives of US children

ST. LOUIS — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of American children, from toddlers caught in crossfires to teenagers gunned down in turf wars, drug squabbles or for posting the wrong thing on social media. Shootings involving children and teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thewestsidegazette.com

The Peculiarly Silent Pandemic of Gun Violence in the Black Community

In his recent book, A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America, Elliot Currie highlights the disproportionate impact community violence has on the African American community. Shockingly, according to Currie, from the years 2000-2018 over 162,000 African Americans died violent deaths. Of that total, 139,000 were Black men – with 85% of those killed, dying by gun violence. This stark reality is underscored by an analysis of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2019, gun mortality data, which found that young Black males ages 15 to 34 are the most disproportionately impacted. Despite making up just two percent of the population, they accounted for 37 percent of all gun homicides in 2019—a rate of firearm homicide that is 20 times higher than white males of the same age group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families

Gun violence is killing an increasing number of children and teenagers across America, leaving behind shattered dreams and devastated families. Experts say idleness caused by the COVID pandemic shares the blame with easy access to guns and disputes that too often end with gunfire. Statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show youth homicides rose sharply from […]
RELATIONSHIPS
beverlypress.com

Feuer joins Giffords to highlight the tragedy of gun violence

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer joined former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords for the unveiling of the L.A. Gun Violence Memorial in Exposition Park, which will be on display through Oct. 22. Feuer and Giffords are friends and partners in efforts to curtail gun violence in the United States. Through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pix11.com

Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

NEW YORK — Another stark reminder of the gun violence plaguing New York City, especially young New Yorkers — a gunman just 11 to 13 years old was seen in video moments before he allegedly opened fire at a playground in the Bronx. This is the latest in a recent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
augustachronicle.com

On gun violence and policing in America: the other epidemic

Gun violence is out of control in the United States. It has become an American epidemic. The year 2020 was declared the deadliest gun violence year in at least two decades. Through the first seven months of 2021, gunfire has killed more than 8,000 people in the United States, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization. Many fear it will get worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hudsonvalley360.com

Bail reform becomes focus at gun violence hearing

ALBANY — Law enforcement leaders and state litigators challenged lawmakers Thursday about the state’s bail and discovery laws during an Assembly hearing about gun violence and a stalled ammunition sales database legislated in 2013. The Assembly Codes Committee held a public hearing on the status of the state’s firearm ammunition...
ALBANY, NY
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Gun Violence on the Rise...Again

Gun violence has been terrorizing our country for decades now but in the past year, the Gun Violence Archive suggests that 2021 could be the worst year for gun violence the U.S. has seen in decades. From January 1st to September 15th more than 14,500 people were killed due to gun violence. As of right now at is putting gun violence at 1300 more casualties since 2020 but we also must remember that the world stood still for a bit due to the pandemic. During that time crime was at an all-time low for the United States. That still doesn’t excuse the monumental rise in crime since then. Just in late August, there were headlines in Columbus Ohio, News for five deaths, and plenty of others injured in a casual Saturday shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
wmar2news

Addressing Baltimore's Gun Violence Problem

Baltimore is poised to exceed 300 murders for the 7th straight year. Politicians and those in academia discuss the need to treat gun violence as a disease and invest more in violence interrupter programs. The conversations and methodologies to stop the violence have happened for years. Now there is a coordinated shift from one side to another with social activism calls to “defund the police” and fund programs that target youth and influence behavior.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Special Report' on Alec Baldwin

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
CELEBRITIES

