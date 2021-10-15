CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jocob Colon’s ‘Made to Move Radio’ Show

By @KristopherNovak
edmsauce.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move to the end of summer, Jacob Colon’s collection of shows from October to keep it hot, as he draws us in to get the latest fix of the best House the scene has to offer, with a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House packed full of groove....

www.edmsauce.com

