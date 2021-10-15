Jocob Colon’s ‘Made to Move Radio’ Show

Terry Golden steps out with a brand-new radio show ‘The Art of Rave’, featuring as an eclectic and energetic radio show that is devoted to the love of EDM, Trance, House and upfront Electronic Dance Music that is built and designed for the clubs, festivals, cars, headphones and wherever else that you consume your audio. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction.
Comments / 0