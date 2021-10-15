CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Michael Ian Black to perform at Helium Comedy Club

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s come across as self-important and a condescending phony. He’s always got a smirk...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Love Comedy Club

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) GREAT LINE UP EVERY WEEK! Why not start the weekend early with comedy and HAPPY HOUR DEALS. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. GREAT LINE UP EVERY WEEK! Why not start the weekend...
ENTERTAINMENT
Watauga Democrat

Henry Cho to perform stand-up comedy at App Theatre Oct. 23

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will host Asian-American comedian Henry Cho for an evening of stand-up comedy and laughter on Saturday, Oct. 23. This Appalachian-native has been a regular entertainer onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and will make his ATHC debut in Boone as part of his southeast tour. His distinctive style of “edgy, but clean” humor delights audience members of all ages.
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ian Black
vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: Kyle Kinane resumes at The Wilbur, Michael Ian Black hits Laugh

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (October 24).
BOSTON, MA
funcheap.com

Drag Yourself to Brunch at the Alameda Comedy Club

Dang! This event has already taken place. Drag Yourself to Brunch! Join our amazing cast of drag performers for an unforgettable drag brunch experience! This is one brunch you’ll want to drag yourself to!. URL:. Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/921886-1?pid=4342. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can...
ALAMEDA, CA
American Household News

Performer and event producer Gary Marino brings "the kitchen sink" of comedy and music to Peabody's Black Box Theater.

World Gone Crazy Comedy Band headlines a night of variety entertainment on October 16. Peabody show features live music, local stand-up comics and audience interaction. Massachusetts event producer and performer Gary Marino has been mixing comedy and live music since 2011, when he spun a new concept out of the special-event shows his company produces for corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations. The North Shore native and his World Gone Crazy Comedy Band brings Marino's latest production to Peabody's Black Box Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.
PEABODY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helium Comedy Club
funcheap.com

Kick Black Comedy: Oakland Comedy Show

Come laugh with us at a new weekly comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland every Wednesday at 8 PM. Our comics have performed with Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, and others, and have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. Our show will be indoors, in compliance with current...
OAKLAND, CA
hometownstations.com

Young area musicians to join Black Violin in their performance

Young local musicians have been preparing to hit the stage at the Civic Center with Black Violin. The Lima Area Youth Orchestra has been hard at work the past couple of months preparing for what could be their biggest gig yet. The Veterans Memorial Civic Center is hosting Black Violin on October 21st, and the youth orchestra has been invited to play on stage with them.
LIMA, OH
skiddle.com

South Kensington Comedy Club

8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Northwestern

Erin Coburn delivers electric blues-rock performances in Chicago clubs

One of the youngest blues rock players in today’s scene, Erin Coburn is making a name for herself as a guitar virtuoso by playing classic Chicago blues clubs. Coburn performed multiple times at Buddy Guy’s Legends before COVID-19 and livestreamed concerts at Rosa’s Lounge during the pandemic. She returned to Rosas’s in early October, this time playing an intimate set to a live crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
Wicked Local

Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center to host Catholic comedy show

Local actor Dave Kane will present his comedic one-man show “Misgivings,” an exploration of stories and one-liners about growing up Catholic, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxborough. This evening of interactive comedy includes a collection, a raffle and a Bingo...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
skiddle.com

The Laughięnda Comedy Club

FREE stand up comedy night every Thursday at Lions Den Bar, Manchester. 🎤 🦁. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Welcome to The Laughięnda - Manchester's finest FREE comedy night - every Thursday at Lions Den Bar, Deansgate! 🦁...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

The Secret Comedy Club Saturdays Late Show

8:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Brighton's best small comedy club and winner of the audience choice awards for best Fringe venue 2021. The only comedy club that run 5 days per week. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Impossible Comedy Club by Nodding Dog

7:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Impossible Manchester: Nearby Hotels &...
ENTERTAINMENT
funcheap.com

Matt Kirshen at the Alameda Comedy Club

Matt Kirshen’s precision wit has earned him an impressive reputation on the international comedy circuit. Matt was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He has also appeared on Comedy Central’s @Midnight, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Paul Provenza’s Green Room on Showtime, and The Nerdist.
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy