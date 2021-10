Was your October Child Tax Credit check for a different amount than expected? The IRS says there's a simple explanation for the difference. The IRS began issuing the October Child Tax Credit payments late last week. If you are eligible for these payments and receive your money by direct deposit, you may have already seen the latest payment hit your bank account via direct deposit. If you're waiting on a paper check to arrive, it should arrive in your mailbox before the end of the month.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO