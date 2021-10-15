CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Nikki Bella’s America’s Got Talent – Extreme Pauses Production After Accident On Set

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Bella’s new NBC series America’s Got Talent – Extreme has hit a production pause after a stunt on the show went terribly wrong. As announced earlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer is serving as a...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Pauses Production After Horrifying On-Set Accident – Update

UPDATE: Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been paused indefinitely after an accident on set involving stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. An AGT spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.” ORIGINAL (OCT 15): A stuntman on America’s Got Talent:...
ACCIDENTS
Vulture

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Suffers Near-Death Accident on Set

Production has paused on a spinoff series of America’s Got Talent after a stuntman contestant was hospitalized due to an on-set accident. TMZ reports that during a rehearsal for his act on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, escape-artist stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was sandwiched between two swinging cars that exploded upon impact, causing Goodwin to be airlifted into surgery at a trauma hospital. According to sources on set of the production, “Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back-and-forth.” The stunt required Goodwin to free himself and safely land on an air mattress before the cars hit him, but the vehicles made impact and exploded, sending Goodwin falling to the ground, according to production sources.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Escape Artist Speaks From Hospital About Accident: “I Was Protected By Love”

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin spoke out for the first time since a stunt on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme sent him to the hospital. “A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.” Among those wishing him well were his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, who...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Simon Cowell
TVLine

America's Got Talent: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Stunt Goes Wrong in Rehearsal

An accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme has left daredevil Jonathan Goodwin in the hospital with critical injuries. “During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” a spokesperson for the show tells TVLine. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.” According to TMZ’s initial report, Goodwin — who previously competed in Season...
ACCIDENTS
fox40jackson.com

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ stuntman hospitalized after explosive accident leaves him unresponsive: report

Jonathan Goodwin, a stuntman on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is reportedly in the hospital after suffering injuries from a daring stunt that left him unresponsive. TMZ, citing sources, reports that Goodwin was performing a stunt in a straitjacket that saw him hanging by his feet from a wire as two cars were also dangling in the air on either side of him. Goodwin was tasked with attempting to free himself from the restraints and land on an air mattress as he and the vehicles were swinging in the air.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

'America's Got Talent: Extreme' officially halts production after contestant is severely injured in stunt gone wrong

America’s Got Talent: Extreme has officially halted production after contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after a horrific accident last week. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," an AGT production spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

'America's Got Talent' shares update on Jonathan Goodwin after accident on set

"America's Got Talent" has paused production on its spin-off "America's Got Talent: Extreme" after contestant Jonathan Goodwin sustained injuries from an accident while filming a stunt. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," a spokesperson for...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Reality Tv#Combat#Nbc#The Wwe Hall Of Famer#Agt#Cal Osha
wmleader.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ stuntman shares selfie after gruesome accident

The daredevil who was crushed by two cars in a caught-on-camera stunt for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” shared a lighthearted-yet-bloody selfie from his hospital – sticking his tongue out in mock astonishment. “You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in,” Jonathan Goodwin, 41, wrote early Wednesday on...
ACCIDENTS
411mania.com

Overnight Ratings For Smackdown Encore on FOX

Last night saw FOX air an encore showing of WWE Smackdown, and the ratings are in for the show. Saturday night’s repeat of the broadcast, which originally aired on FOX on Friday, drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 577,500 viewers according to Spoiler TV. The...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: The Boogeyman’s Scariest Moments, Talking Smack Highlights

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the scariest moments of The Boogeyman. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:. “Watch the always scary Boogeyman evoke fear in the likes of John Cena, The Miz and JBL.”. – WWE posted the highlight video...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Taping Post-Bound For Glory TV Episodes Today & Tomorrow

Impact Wrestling is taping their next batch of shows following Bound For Glory over the next couple of days. As PWInsider notes, the company is taping Sunday and Monday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The episodes will follow up on the events of last night’s Bound For...
WWE
Deadline

Friday Ratings: A Split Decision Sees ‘SmackDown’ Win Demos, ‘Blue Bloods’ Largest Audience

Brock Lesnar and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown topped the demo competition on Friday with an 0.5. The perennial Friday night wrestling winner was the winner in the 18-49 and 18-34 demos, respectively. However, CBS crime drama Blue Bloods won the largest audience honors, serving 5.78 million viewers while pulling in an 0.4. The entire eye network procedural lineup was strong, with SWAT at an 0.4 and 4.40 million, and Magnum PI also at an 0.4 and 4.82 million in viewers. At ABC, a new Shark Tank came in at 0.4 to start the night, with the trailing 20/20 down to 0.3, losing the newsmag battle to NBC’s Dateline, which was solid at an 0.4. NBC saw its new Home Sweet Home at an 0.2 to start the night. The CW had new editions of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Nancy Drew, both coming in at an 0.1.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay

A new update on the confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday’s Smackdown has details on the backstage reactions to the altercation. As reported on Saturday, the two stars got into a heated argument after their main event segment on Smackdown where they swapped Women’s Championships due to their moving brands in the WWE Draft. The argument was over the segment not going as planned, with Flair’s dropping the title to the mat being a moment that was not in the script for the show. It was noted yesterday that there’s been tension between the two for a few years since Lynch called Flair “plastic” during a promo, and that Flair claimed during the backstage argument that she had simply accidentally dropped the title.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For This Monday (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation ahead of tonight’s Dynamite at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante & Unnamed Partner. * FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Ianua. * Emi Sakura def....
WWE
411mania.com

Jordynne Grace on Scott Steiner Being Like a Cool Grandpa to Her

– During a recent interview with Generation of Wrestling, Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace discussed her relationship with wrestling legend Scott Steiner. According to Grace, Steiner is like a “cool-ass grandpa” and he’s not as “misogynistic” as his character on TV might appear. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jordynne...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy