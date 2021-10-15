CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah St. scores in final minute to extend Rebels winless streak

By UNLVRebels.com, Ron Futrell
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa’s 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24 on Saturday night.

Noa’s first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV’s last lead of the game.

Logan Bonner threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Utah State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Deven Thompkins ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies snapping a two-game skid.

The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State.

Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV football has not won a game in more than 600 days, they will be looking to break that string Saturday at Allegiant Stadium against the Utah State Aggies.

UNLV REBELS (0-5/0-1 Mountain West)
vs.
UTAH STATE (3-2/1-1 Mountain West)
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

KICKOFF: 4:02 pm PT

SITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial Turf), Las Vegas

TV: CBS Sports Network (John Sadak & Randy Cross)


SATURDAY’S PREVIEW…
With its nonconference schedule now complete, UNLV (0-5/0-1) returns home for two games in a span of just six days at Allegiant Stadium, starting Saturday afternoon vs. Utah State (3-2/1-1) … In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Rebels will wear a pink ribbon decal while the first 6,000 fans will receive a pink UNLV rally towel courtesy of Comprehensive Cancer Center … This is the first of three straight Rebel outings — and seven overall in 2021 — to be televised by CBS Sports Network … Both teams come in after having a bye week … In September, UNLV played three consecutive ranked FBS teams for the first time in program history and the Rebels’ first five opponents currently boast an eye-popping combined record of 24-5 … UNLV’s Super Senior Charles Williams heads in with the most career net rushing yards gained on the FBS level (3,344) among all current players. Liberty’s Joshua Mack has more career rush yards but a majority of them were gained on the FCS level before transferring to his current school … UNLV PK Daniel Gutierrez has made 13 consecutive field goals, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in the nation … The Rebels rank 17th nationally in red-zone production this fall at 93 percent (14-15). The team’s only miss inside the opponent 20-yard line this season came at UTSA when UNLV failed to convert on a fourth-and-one at the Roadrunner 20.


REBELS vs. AGGIES NOTES…
This marks Utah State’s first visit to Las Vegas since 2017 … USU leads the all-time series 17-7 and has won five straight over the Rebels … These programs first staged a home-and-home series back in 1971 & ‘73 and later played 13 times as Big West Conference (originally PCAA) rivals from 1983-95 … The Rebels and Aggies have played some of the closest contests in UNLV history as 11 of the 24 games were decided by a touchdown or less, including three by just one or two points … UNLV lists one player from the state of Utah on its current roster: DL Waisale Muavesi from Provo’s Timpview HS … Two Rebel assistants spent time at USU: second-year DL coach Chad Kauha’aha’a oversaw the Aggie OL from 2009-10 while first-year OL coach TJ Woods had two stints in Logan: 2007-12 and 2019-20.

