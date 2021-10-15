CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Damaries ‘Kickitwitdd’ Negron Wants to Make the Sneaker Game More Inclusive for Hispanic & Latin Collectors

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 9 days ago
Damaries “Kickitwitdd” Negron is plugged in.

The Bronx, New York-born social media standout has amassed 54,200 followers on Instagram who look to her for sneaker release leaks and updates, giveaways and more. Also, she has built a community through her account of lifelong sneakerheads hoping to find pairs without an exorbitant price increase after missing out at retail.

Although Negron developed her passion for sneakers during childhood, her love for footwear ramped up while in college at SUNY Potsdam— and it was driven by more than aesthetics.

“When I would get depressed or anxious, I would think a lot, but then I’d do research about sneakers and the mind race would stop and I’d get calm,” Negron told FN.

While sneakers helped her get through some of her toughest times, she is now more focused on how she can help others — specifically women.

“Women don’t get a lot of info, and they’re not getting help with releases. That’s why I decided to help others,” Negron said.

She’d also like to speak to Hispanic and Latin collectors, which she believes are underserved.

Looking ahead, Negron, who relocated to Puerto Rico during her childhood before moving back to the Bronx, said her goal is to work for a blog where she could update sneaker enthusiasts on releases, resale price updates and more, and do so in Spanish.

“There’s a huge Hispanic/Latin community and not that many people are talking to or broadcasting about,” Negron said.

Although Negron believes the community of Hispanic and Latin sneaker fans is overlooked, there have been several superstars, specifically in the world of music, who have become superstars in the sneaker space as of late. Cardi B, for instance, has made major moves with Reebok, J Balvin has earned headlines with Jordan Brand and Bad Bunny has turned heads with his Adidas collaborations.

However, beyond the superstars, Negron said people who share a similar heritage in the industry are scarce.

“There are people in the community that collect and are really knowledgeable that should be given a chance,” Negron said. “If you hire people from the sneaker community with an Hispanic or Latin background, your brand will progress. Hire more people from the community to structure some of these releases.”

But Negron has found a sneaker industry power player to look up to: Andrea Perez, a 10-year Nike veteran who assumed her role as global VP and GM of Jordan Brand women’s business in 2017.

“She’s been doing this for a very long time, and it took a while to get to where she is today, so I know that it’s going to take me a while but I’ll get to where I want to be,” Negron said.

