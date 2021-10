Drake didn't want his Degrassi character to be in a wheelchair and even apparently threatened legal action against the show because of it. In a new interview with AV Club, the former Degrassi cast and creators spoke about the Season 4 plot in which a school shooting resulted in the "Hotline Bling" singer's character, Jimmy Brooks, getting shot and subsequently using a wheelchair. The team explained that they wanted to tell a balanced story and show how bullies can become victims. (Ultimately, they attempted to make the character of the shooter someone that the audience could sympathize with.)

