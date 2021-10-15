Police investigating body found near Abilene Brush Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a body found near the Abilene Brush Center.

Abilene police did not provide a lot of information about the discovery, which took place at Abilene Brush Center on Sandy Street but did say the incident was reported to them Friday morning as a suspicious death.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information, including the nature of the discovery or possible cause of death, has been disclosed.

Officers closed the brush center while the investigation was ongoing, barring citizens from utilizing the services. KTAB and KRBC saw several people waiting for the center to reopen.

When asked if this body could be related to an ongoing SWAT situation in south Abilene , police said they did not think so but that cannot be confirmed at this time.

Additional details about the body discovery are expected soon.

Additional details about the body discovery are expected soon.

