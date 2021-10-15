CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, TX

Police investigating body found near Abilene Brush Center

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfavP_0cSipHc100

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a body found near the Abilene Brush Center.

Abilene police did not provide a lot of information about the discovery, which took place at Abilene Brush Center on Sandy Street but did say the incident was reported to them Friday morning as a suspicious death.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information, including the nature of the discovery or possible cause of death, has been disclosed.

UPDATE: Suspect not inside after SWAT team breaches south Abilene home

Officers closed the brush center while the investigation was ongoing, barring citizens from utilizing the services. KTAB and KRBC saw several people waiting for the center to reopen.

When asked if this body could be related to an ongoing SWAT situation in south Abilene , police said they did not think so but that cannot be confirmed at this time.

Additional details about the body discovery are expected soon.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if that information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Center, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Police Chief urges calm after busy week of violent crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley says perspective is key when considering a week plagued by several days of violent crime including three shootings and two homicide investigations. TIMELINE: From the span of Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 18 there were several violent crimes reported in Abilene: The first taking place […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Suspicious Death#Ktab#The Abilene Brush Center#Swat#Krbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Oklahoma slaying leads to arrest of Texans in Wyoming

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A Texas woman and her adult son have been arrested in Wyoming on murder warrants in connection with the slaying of a man in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 47-year-old Debbie Senft and 26-year-old Zachary Mussett are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, for the death of […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

1K+
Followers
509
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy