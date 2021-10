Chelsea was one of the major teams in the Ballon d’Or ceremony this time. A few days ago, the official 30 man shortlist was announced by France Football. While we got to see some of the more expected players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, we also got to see some names we would not have expected. This time, the Premier League was one of the most nominated leagues and almost half the players from the list play in the English league. While this is a great feeling for English fans, Chelsea fans can celebrate even more.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO