Rochester, NY

High School Huddle: Huge matchup in Class AA, a nationally-ranked girls soccer team, and Class A contenders

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 9 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The fall sports season is in the home stretch and sectionals are right around the corner. Some individuals have already been section champs. Thad Brown and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s edition of the high school huddle.

Topics include:

0:15- The lack of referees in Section V

3:50- Carl is exposed to 8-man football for the first time

6:30- Thad’s under the radar team: UPrep football

8:58- Carl’s under the radar team: Spencerport girls soccer

12:39- Our teams of the week: ER/Gananda and HFL Football

18:48- Previewing the big matchup between McQuaid and Aquinas

Community Policy