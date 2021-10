Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, sources close to the Texas Tech football program have confirmed that head coach Matt Wells has been fired. Wells, who has gone 13-17 overall at Texas Tech, is currently in his third season with the team. The Red Raiders are currently 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech is coming off a 25-24 loss at home to Kansas State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO