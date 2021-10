A woman who drove after drinking has already been punished by killing two of her friends when she crashed into a Pa. convenience store. Now, she’s going to jail. As the Butler Eagle reports, Diane Elizabeth Read, 38, of Valencia, Pa., was sentenced to serve two concurrent sentences of 36 to 72 months for the homicide by vehicle while DUI charges and a concurrent sentence of 72 hours to six months in prison for first-offense DUI in the case.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO