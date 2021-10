The Chevrolet Camaro is a big name in the American sports car market and is loved by thousands, but it will never be able to compete with the most revered sports car brand of them all: Ferrari. Cars such as the Ferrari F40 and Testarossa conjure images of sunset drives along the coast of Monaco, while driving a 1985 Camaro only stirs up images of meeting your dealer in a late-night Walmart parking lot. But what if you could combine these two images? Say hello to the Camaro-based Ferrari mongrel replica. This Ferrari-looking contraption was just sold on eBay for an incredible $10,000, and we have to admit, it's pretty cool.

