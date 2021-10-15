WHOA! Meteorite crashes through home in Canada, narrowly misses woman inside

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were found dead, and a fourth injured, in a home on Balboa Island Monday morning. The victims were discovered by authorities at 8:24 a.m. after firefighters and paramedics were called to a medical emergency in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue, a Metro Net Fire dispatcher told CBSLA. The three were discovered dead in the back unit of a home, Newport Beach police told CBSLA. A fourth person, a man, was also taken to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach with unknown injuries and is expected to survive. No names were released. There was no word on their causes of death or the circumstances of how they were discovered. Police said there is currently no threat to the community. 3 dead on Balboa Island. Newport Beach police are investigating inside of a back unit on the 100 block of Diamond Avenue. Officers say there is no threat to the community. 1 man was taken to Hoag Hospital and expected to survive @cbsla #cbsla #balboaisland pic.twitter.com/8DcJy60af0 — michele gile (@michelegiletv) October 25, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO