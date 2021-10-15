CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHOA! Meteorite crashes through home in Canada, narrowly misses woman inside

By National Desk Staff
WLKY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the video above for more on this story. A woman in British Columbia, Canada, is thanking her lucky stars. Earlier this month, a meteorite hurtling toward Earth crashed into Ruth Hamilton's home. Moments before the impact, she was awoken by her dog barking. The next thing she knew,...

Ruth Hamilton
