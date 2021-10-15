Selma Blair brings son as date to documentary premiere

Selma Blair had the sweetest date on her arm for the premiere of the new documentary about her multiple sclerosis battle: her son, Arthur.

Blair, 49, walked the carpet at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles in a silver sequin-covered gown with a short blonde hairdo while Arthur, 10, wore a navy blue jacket, a light blue button-down shirt, khaki shorts and red-accented Nike sneakers.

The mother-son duo were all dressed up for the premiere of "Introducing, Selma Blair," the new Discovery+ documentary that offers an intimate and personal look at her life with MS and the treatments she underwent for the disease.

"He's super, super handsome!" the "Legally Blonde" actress told Entertainment Tonight of her son, adding that he had gotten a haircut right before the event.

When a People reporter asked him if he was proud of how his mom's bravery, Arthur replied with an enthusiastic "yes."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick attend a special screening of Discovery+'s "Introducing, Selma Blair" at Directors Guild of America, on Oct. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The "Cruel Intentions" actress shares custody of Arthur, her only child, with her ex, Jason Bleick.

Blair first shared her MS diagnosis on Instagram in 2018 and recently announced she is in remission from the disease.

"Introducing, Selma Blair" is now playing in theaters and streams on Discovery+ starting on Oct. 21.