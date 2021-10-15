Update: Chaos V-Ray for Cinema 4D v5.10.23, Support for R25

Autodesk has released Arnold Renderer version 7 with amplified rendering performance, interactivity, and reliability. Deliver beautiful results faster with Arnold Renderer. Arnold is an advanced Monte Carlo ray tracing renderer built for the demands of feature-length animation and visual effects. Originally co-developed with Sony Pictures Imageworks and now their main renderer, Arnold is used at over 300 studios worldwide including ILM, Framestore, MPC, The Mill and Digic Pictures. Arnold was the primary renderer on dozens of films from Monster House and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs to Pacific Rim and Gravity. It is available as a standalone renderer on Linux, Windows and Mac OS X, with supported plug-ins for Maya, 3ds Max, Houdini, Cinema 4D, and Katana. It is the built-in interactive renderer for Maya and 3ds Max.

