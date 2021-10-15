CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Chaos V-Ray for Cinema 4D v5.10.23, Support for R25

toolfarm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Chaos released V-Ray for Cinema 4D v5.10.23, which adds support for Cinema 4D R25 and more. Download the free trial today. To see everything that is new and fixed in v5.10.23, check out the Chaos V-Ray for Cinema 4D product page. Look under the updates tab for release...

www.toolfarm.com

toolfarm.com

New at Toolfarm: Rocket Lasso Plug-ins for Cinema 4D are Now Available

Rocket Lasso has made Cinema 4D plug-ins for Greyscalegorilla for years. Now they’ve ventured out on their own, and Toolfarm is proud to carry their full line of Cinema 4D Plug-ins: Recall, Ricochet, Mesh to Spline and Slicer. Rocket Lasso Plug-ins Rocket Lasso Recall. Bring your objects back to whatever...
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

News: iZotope Ozone Elements FREE – October 17 – 25th

Ozone is turning 20 and to celebrate this exciting milestone, iZotope is offering Ozone Elements (v9) for free from October 17 thru October 25, 2021. Ozone 9 brings balance to your music with the latest advances in machine learning for mastering audio. Ozone Elements delivers essential audio mastering tools in one affordable package.
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

DJI Ronin 4D fuses cinema camera and 4-axis gimbal

The DJI Ronin 4D combines a 4-axis motorized gimbal with a professional cinema camera, LiDAR focusing and wireless transmission. The all-in-one design makes for a highly mobile and highly capable camera rig. With this new system, DJI aims to relieve some of the worst pain points for run-and-gun cinematographers. The...
ELECTRONICS
dsogaming.com

Deathloop gets an 11GB Update, adds DLSS, improves Ray Tracing performance

Bethesda and Arkane have released a new major update for the PC version of Deathloop. According to the teams, this first major game update adds support for NVIDIA DLSS. Moreover, it improves Ray Tracing performance, and adds support for Sony DualSense controller audio. This patch also features the framerate improvements...
VIDEO GAMES
toolfarm.com

New: Autokroma Influx and PlumePack Now Available at Toolfarm

Toolfarm is proud to now carry Autokroma Influx and PlumePack, 2 Adobe tools to help ease your workflow. Try a free demo of either one, or both today. Special Introductory Pricing - Thru October 31, 2021. Autokroma Influx is an all-in-one native Importer plugin for Adobe (Premiere Pro, After Effects...
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

Create the Dune Look with Boris FX, Cinema 4D, After Effects

Boris FX’s Director of Motion Graphics, John Dickinson, explains how he created this Dune look trailer-inspired graphics using Continuum, Sapphire, Maxon Cinema 4D, and Adobe After Effects. Create the Dune Look, Part 1. In the video, John uses Cinema 4D for text creation as well as Boris Continuum Title Studio....
SOFTWARE
toolfarm.com

New: Autodesk Arnold Renderer v7 – Amplified Rendering Performance

Autodesk has released Arnold Renderer version 7 with amplified rendering performance, interactivity, and reliability. Deliver beautiful results faster with Arnold Renderer. Arnold is an advanced Monte Carlo ray tracing renderer built for the demands of feature-length animation and visual effects. Originally co-developed with Sony Pictures Imageworks and now their main renderer, Arnold is used at over 300 studios worldwide including ILM, Framestore, MPC, The Mill and Digic Pictures. Arnold was the primary renderer on dozens of films from Monster House and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs to Pacific Rim and Gravity. It is available as a standalone renderer on Linux, Windows and Mac OS X, with supported plug-ins for Maya, 3ds Max, Houdini, Cinema 4D, and Katana. It is the built-in interactive renderer for Maya and 3ds Max.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

RED Announces the New V-RAPTOR 8K VV Cinema Camera; Learn More at B&H Photo

RED has announced the V-RAPTOR 8K cinema camera that not only fulfills those specs but moves the RED family of cameras. This multi-format design allows you to utilize non-full-frame lenses in S35 mode, and the camera has built-in features to make internal adjustments to accommodate a wide range of lenses. The camera fits easily into a production as an A/B camera in film production, for owner operators, or for content creators because of its versatility.
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

omotion Cyberfunk Opener

Omotion Cyberfunk Opener is a dynamic and vibrant modular opener template for Final Cut Pro filled with graphic elements and futuristic vibe. Use one of 2 pre-made templates or 30 individual scenes to create an extraordinary video around your footage and text. Cyberfunk Opener Features. 4K support. Easy Customization. Multi-Purpose.
TECHNOLOGY
toolfarm.com

Autokroma PlumePack Tutorial #gettingstarted

This tutorial will teach you how to use Autokroma PlumePack to minimize your Premiere Pro projects & media as well as maximize your workflow options. Autokroma PlumePack collects your PrPro projects & trim medias to make it lightweight: Trim, Archive, Organize and more!
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

DJI unveils new cinema camera with in built gimbal and LiDAR support

DJI has unveiled a new cinema camera that arrives with an in built gimbal, LiDAR support, and can even shoot at up to 8K resolution. Its LiDAR rangefinder sensor would seek to make the camera’s focus “sharper, faster, and more reliable” even during night scenes. The new cinema camera is...
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

New: IK Multimedia T-RackS Tape Machine Collection is Now Available

The IK Multimedia T-RackS Tape Machine Collection gives you the true sound of 4 iconic analog tape machines, all together in one bundle. The allure of tape machines is easy to understand – the iconic character is part of the sonic signature of so many of the greatest songs ever recorded. The T-RackS Tape Machine Collection gives you the true sound of 4 iconic analog tape machines, all together in one bundle.
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

Update: Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio v17.4 – Apple M1 Support and more

This update to DaVinci Resolve adds support for Apple M1, Dropbox Replay integration, switching capability for multicam angles with DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor and more. Over 300 new features, including HDR Grading, AI-based magic mask, improved editing, and much more!. DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing,...
SOFTWARE
dronedj.com

DJI releases Ronin 4D professional cinema camera

Proving once again it’s a tech company that just happens to be a world leader in drones, DJI today released its professional-grade DJI Ronin 4D cinema camera, featuring (among a slew of other things) a full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera, 4-axis stabilization system, and LiDAR focusing system. Make no mistake...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: Mavix’s M7 Gaming Chair Gets a Good Boost With the Elemax

Mavix Elemax Gaming Chair Addition Part of the reason I initially loved the M7 is because of the issues I have with my back. The incredible lumbar support of the chair made it worth its weight in gold, creating something I could sit in all day long and not have to worry. So I was considerably excited when Mavix rolled out their Elemax addition, heating, cooling, and massager designed to fit in right where the fantastic Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) part of the chair resides. Any extra support I could give my back would be extremely helpful. The Elemax delivers on...
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support

Not only is Ubuntu 21.10 releasing today but over on the BSD side of the table is the debut this morning of OpenBSD 7.0. OpenBSD 7.0 brings many improvements to this security-minded BSD operating system. Some of the many OpenBSD 7.0 changes include:. - RISC-V 64-bit system support with the...
COMPUTERS
toolfarm.com

RocketLasso Recall Plugin Quickstart Tutorial & Use-Cases #gettingstarted

Watch this tutorial to get an overview of getting starting with RocketLasso Recall and how it might fit into your everyday workflow!. Bring your objects back to whatever state you want, whenever you want. Instantly. Recall is the ultimate workflow tool designed to speed up your everyday Cinema 4D process,...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Deathloop PC Game Update 1 Introduces NVIDIA DLSS, DualSense Controller Audio Support, Improved Ray Tracing Performance and More

A new Deathloop update is now live on PC, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS and more. Game Update 1, which is also live for the PlayStation 5 version as well, is around 11 GB big on PC and it introduces, alongside NVIDIA DLSS support, DualSense controller audio support, improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing, improved NPC pathing and reaction and several other fixes and enhancements.
VIDEO GAMES
toolfarm.com

Freebie: What’s New in FCP 10.6 Training w/ Iain Anderson

Watch Certified Trainer Iain Anderson’s course, What’s New in Final Cut Pro 10.6, for free from Mac Video Pro. Watch below, or watch at Mac Video Pro. In the training, which is short but extremely useful, Iain covers tracking in detail:. Tracking a color correction. Multiple tracks and editing track...
COMPUTERS

