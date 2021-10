Yoko Miyashita faced a tough challenge when she took over the CEO role of the digital cannabis marketplace Leafly in August 2020. The world was facing a pandemic, and employees were working from home. The company had laid off more than 140 employees earlier in the year. Plus, a summer of activism was forcing individuals and companies to confront America’s history of racism, something particularly relevant in the cannabis industry.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO