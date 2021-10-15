CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Motorist Arrested After Brief Chase with LAPD

By CBSLA Staff
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police arrested a motorist following a brief chase through the Encino Area.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department originally flagged the suspect for reckless driving before he led them on a 15-minute pursuit.

The driver stopped and exited the vehicle in the 4800 block of Orion Ave. before entering a residential building a few yards away.

Police arrested the suspect at about 12:35 p.m. The identity of the subject is still unknown.

