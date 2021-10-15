CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden joins Murphy on campaign trail

By Joanna Gagis
NJ Spotlight
 9 days ago
Former President Obama is expected to campaign for Murphy next week. Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign got some Democratic star power Friday as first lady...

NJ Spotlight News: October 15, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign got some Democratic star power Friday as first lady Jill Biden visited the Garden State to show her support for Murphy. She is just one in a list of party bigwigs who are making high-profile visits to the state to cheerlead for the governor’s campaign, including President Obama next week.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

