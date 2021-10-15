Jill Biden joins Murphy on campaign trail

Jill Biden on Friday afternoon will flex her considerable campaigning muscle for the first time as first lady of the United States when she travels to New Jersey and Virginia. The first lady will be appearing alongside two Democratic gubernatorial candidates who are both locked in contentious battles with their Republican opponents. For Biden -- who was asked by both of the candidates to travel to their states for the events, according to an official familiar with the requests -- the stump is a familiar arena and persuasive campaigning is one of Biden's sweet spots.

