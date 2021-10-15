Jill Biden joins Murphy on campaign trail
Former President Obama is expected to campaign for Murphy next week. Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign got some Democratic star power Friday as first lady...www.njspotlight.com
Former President Obama is expected to campaign for Murphy next week. Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign got some Democratic star power Friday as first lady...www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0