Final Whistle ATX: Who needs to step up for Austin FC during season’s home stretch?

By KXAN Staff
 9 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Things are looking up for Austin FC – just as the team’s inaugural MLS season begins to draw to a close.

After the international break, ATXFC return to action at Q2 Stadium having won two out of its last matches – and perhaps more importantly, the team may have figured out how to score goals.

Texan Pepi scores twice to lead USMNT in WC qualifying win over Jamaica

On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, KXAN’s Wyatt Matson and Harley Tamplin recap the two weeks since Austin last took to the pitch and take a temperature check on what they think of the team right now.

Last time out, Austin outplayed playoff contenders Real Salt Lake to win 2-1 at home, with both goals coming from top scorer Cecilio Dominguez.

But it’s two other attacking players that have caught the attention of the Final Whistle ATX guys – new signings Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte, who have brought a spark to the attack.

The crowd at Q2 Stadium for the U.S.-Jamaica World Cup qualifier in Austin, Texas Oct. 7, 2021. (Kate Winkle/KXAN)

Although the Austin FC players have had a well-earned rest recently, the soccer community in Austin has climbed to even greater heights.

Q2 Stadium hosted the U.S. men’s national team’s first ever World Cup qualifying match in Texas, and the team came through – winning 2-0 against Jamaica, with FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi scoring both goals.

Final Whistle ATX: How Los Verdes brought the passion (and noise) to Q2 Stadium

The Final Whistle ATX crew talk about the big occasion, how the fans in Austin helped make it a special atmosphere, and why this might not be the last big national team match at Q2 Stadium.

Lastly, they take a look ahead at the last six matches of Austin FC’s season, with both Harley and Wyatt singling out a player that they think needs to step up for the team during the home stretch.

That home stretch begins with a game against Minnesota United on Saturday. Austin FC has the chance to make it three wins at home in a row if they can take down Minnesota.

Catch new episodes of Final Whistle ATX every week on KXAN.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

