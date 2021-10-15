CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

TDOT: Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-26 in Washington Co.

By Van Jones, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt3sY_0cSijeMW00

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West near the Boones Creek exit is causing traffic congestion.

According to Washington County 911, it is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The Johnson City Police Department and EMS personnel are on the scene, dispatchers said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map , the crash occurred near mile marker 15 around 5:32 p.m.

As of 5:47 p.m., all westbound lanes are blocked, as well as the right shoulder. Traffic has also been slowed in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have the latest details.

WJHL

Inmate stabbed multiple times with homemade weapon at Northeast Correctional Complex, TDOC says

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) administrators told News Channel 11 that an inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex was stabbed multiple times and required outside medical care on Sunday. According to TDOC public information officer Robert Reburn, an “incident” between two inmates ended with one stabbing the other with a homemade […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Traffic in downtown Johnson City to be impacted by road work

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road work will be impacting traffic in the downtown Johnson City area starting Monday. According to a release from the city, Atmos Energy will be working on Tipton Street starting at 8:30 a.m. This will have an impact on traffic on Buffalo and Spring Street as well as West State […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

