TDOT: Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-26 in Washington Co.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West near the Boones Creek exit is causing traffic congestion.

According to Washington County 911, it is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The Johnson City Police Department and EMS personnel are on the scene, dispatchers said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map , the crash occurred near mile marker 15 around 5:32 p.m.

As of 5:47 p.m., all westbound lanes are blocked, as well as the right shoulder. Traffic has also been slowed in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have the latest details.

