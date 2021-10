The View held an engaging conversation as they debated about whether it was worth it for Dr. Sanjay Gupta to speak with Joe Rogan on the topic of Covid-19 vaccines. The CNN chief medical correspondent made headlines this week when he spoke to Rogan on his podcast, where they engaged each other over Rogan’s vaccine skepticism, the Wuhan lab leak theory, and CNN’s coverage on Rogan’s brush with the coronavirus. When The View brought this up on Thursday, Joy Behar dismissively remarked about Gupta, “clearly he didn’t change Joe Rogan’s mind,” and questioned whether it did any good for the doctor to go on Rogan’s podcast.

