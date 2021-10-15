Man facing rape charges in sexual assault aboard crowded SEPTA train, police say

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, among other charges.
Hundreds of people disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
According to court documents, Dennis was captured on video on Jan. 6 near the stairs to the Upper West Terrace of the...
