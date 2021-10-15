CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing rape charges in sexual assault aboard crowded SEPTA train, police say

fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say 35-year-old Fishton Ngoy is accused of raping a...

www.fox29.com

The Independent

Bystanders who filmed Pennsylvania train rape could be charged, police say

Rail passengers who failed to help a woman who was allegedly raped on a Philadelphia commuter train could face criminal prosecution, police say.Police have arrested and charged homeless man Fishton Ngoy, 35, with rape after a woman was harassed and sexually assaulted during a 40-minute attack on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train on 13 October.Authorities have said bystanders stood by and “did nothing” as the assault took place, and that anyone found to have recorded it could face charges.“I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Rape#Septa#Police#Indecent Assault
WTAJ

Windber man jailed on 155 rape-related charges now faces indecent assault

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man that’s behind bars regarding sex crimes against minors now faces additional charges after another victim came forward to police. On July 2, 41-year-old Shawn Thurau was arrested and arraigned on 155 charges after being accused of raping children, according to court documents. The next day, another child […]
WINDBER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Mount Union man charged for raping girl, state police say

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Mount Union man is accused of raping a girl in 2017 and 2018. Michael Harris, 43, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful sexual contact with a minor. State police say their investigation began in 2018 when they were...
MOUNT UNION, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Arrested in Assaults of Women on SEPTA Train, at Station

A man sought for touching a young woman on her way to school aboard a SEPTA train in Philadelphia was arrested after allegedly being caught trying to take a woman’s pants off at a SEPTA station in Delaware County. The unidentified suspect was arrested Wednesday night for indecent assault after...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
13abc.com

Toledo man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Fostoria Police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed through the window of a Fostoria Police cruiser, injuring an officer inside. Sophine Lesean Williams, 26, is facing charges of burglary, felonious assault, and vandalism. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Fostoria Police...
The Decatur Daily

Falkville man facing assault charge

A Falkville man, who is accused of hitting his wife in the head with a baseball bat and his fists, is facing a second-degree assault charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that on Oct. 2, David Elliot Simmons, 54, was arrested after his wife...
FALKVILLE, AL
Waynesboro Record-Herald

SEPTA El rape story: Viral train assault reminiscent of another bystander case | Mullane

The woman boarded SEPTA’s Market El at Frankford, riding a westbound to 69th Street in Upper Darby. It was late on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A minute after she took her seat, a man, who authorities identified as Fiston Gnoy, 35, entered the train and sat next to her. He pestered her. She told him to get lost. He touched her, then groped her, then attacked and raped her in view of other passengers.
UPPER DARBY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

No Proof Anyone ‘Callously' Took Video of Rape on SEPTA Train, DA Says

Passengers did not sit around and record cellphone video of a rape aboard a SEPTA train for their own gratification without contacting authorities, Delaware County’s top prosecutor said Thursday. The revelation from District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer runs counter to the police narrative of the rape on a SEPTA Market-Frankford elevated...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS DFW

North Texas Man Arrested For Assault On Police At US Capitol On January 6

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, among other charges. Hundreds of people disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Dennis was captured on video on Jan. 6 near the stairs to the Upper West Terrace of the...
GARLAND, TX

