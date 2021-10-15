Man facing rape charges in sexual assault aboard crowded SEPTA train, police say

Rail passengers who failed to help a woman who was allegedly raped on a Philadelphia commuter train could face criminal prosecution, police say.Police have arrested and charged homeless man Fishton Ngoy, 35, with rape after a woman was harassed and sexually assaulted during a 40-minute attack on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train on 13 October.Authorities have said bystanders stood by and “did nothing” as the assault took place, and that anyone found to have recorded it could face charges.“I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO