Rep. Deborah Ross among NC elected officials helping build Habitat for Humanity homes in Cary

The local Habitat for Humanity is on a mission to build seven new homes in one Cary neighborhood.

Friday, leaders said they hoped help from elected officials would bring more attention to the need for affordable housing as the Wake County and Cary real estate markets soar.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers were hard at work today building three of seven different houses in the Cary neighborhood.

Among the volunteers were several elected officials, including US Rep. Deborah Ross.

"It's critical we have a diverse community we have a growing community and home prices are sky rocketing," said Ross.

This is not Rep. Ross's first build, but she said she jumped at the opportunity to get involved.

"They are skyrocketing for middle class folks, they are skyrocketing for the next generation, and we have to support our families cause having a safe clean home in a good neighborhood is really the foundation for kids going to school the foundation for people's jobs," she said.

Creating affordable housing is the goal for Habitat leaders.

"Rising rent prices and housing prices are part of the problem, so we are seeing that a lot of families are a risk for eviction and unable to afford housing right now," said Director of Advocacy Jacquie Ayla.

Jacquie said seeing leaders with a hammer in their hand gives her hope.

"One in four families can't afford their housing right now. Twenty-eight thousand families are behind on their rent and are at risk of eviction. That why we really need those bold investments," she said.

Ross said this experience is not lost on her.

"I am supporting more funding for affordable housing through the president's Build Back Better agenda and through the budget process," said Ross.