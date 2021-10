SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Communities in Sarasota County are being asked to help the county conserve water. While there is "ample water supply" for customers in unincorporated Sarasota County, conservation will help ease any potential effects from Florida's dry season that is approaching, Sarasota County Public Utilities Department Director Mike Mylett said in a news release from the county.

