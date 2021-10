WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Senate blocked a Democrat election bill. PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey voted in opposition to the Freedom to Vote Act, which would federalize state election laws and provide federal dollars to fund political campaigns. Toomey called the measure “the Democrats’ latest effort to rebrand their unpopular, unpassable attempt to nationalize elections and achieve long-term job security by tipping the scales of future elections in their favor.” Meanwhile, PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who supported the measure, said Senate Republicans “voted against voter access, election security, and diminishing the dominance of dark, corporate money in our politics.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO