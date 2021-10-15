Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue this weekend with 15,000 chickens to cook, money to raise

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready for familiar sights and tasty smells in Lancaster County this weekend. The 68th annual Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue is back at Long’s Park Saturday, Oct. 15.

On Friday, Oct. 14, organizers were laying the fire pits and making final preparations. They plan to cook about 15,000 chickens all while raising money for a good cause. People come from all over to eat and donate.

Proceeds go to help keep the park up and running, as well as, other charities.

“It is an outdoor event. We’re able to get together just as we always have, a sense of community when we’re out here. We’re giving back and all our members are volunteers. We don’t have any employees, so it’s great to see everynoe back together and work together to pull off this massive barbecue,” Doug Price, president and barbecue chair, said.

Organizaers say the event has been recognized by the Guiness World Book of Records as the largest single-day chicken barbecue in the world. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

