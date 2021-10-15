CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanon Detained 19 People Over Recent Deadly Clashes - State News Agency

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut,...

wirenewsfax.com

Six people were killed in clashes in Beirut as tensions rise over blast probe

Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a demonstration organized by Hezbollah, a militant Lebanese group, and its allies against a judge who was investigating the blast at the port of the city last year. Authorities said that at least six people were killed in the worst street fighting in the city’s history. Several others were also injured in the ongoing and violent street fighting.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Lebanon’s people face a deadly false choice: Impunity or chaos

Mohamad Bazzi is a journalism professor and director of the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies at New York University. He is also a non-resident fellow at Democracy for the Arab World Now. Armed clashes that suddenly broke out on Thursday between rival militias in Beirut evoked memories of...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
#Lebanon#Hezbollah#Beirut#Reuters#National News Agency#Shi Ite Muslims
Telegraph

At least five dead and several injured in Lebanon protests over Beirut blast

The Lebanese army deployed tanks on the streets of Beirut on Thursday after a protest over the 2020 port explosion spiralled into chaotic violence that left at least five people dead. During a demonstration against the judge leading the inquiry into the blast, an unidentified sniper opened fire on crowds...
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

UN calls for end to violence in Lebanon following deadly Beirut clashes

Clashes erupted after gunmen fired on hundreds of people heading to a protest against the lead judge in the probe, organized by the militant group Hezbollah, which plays a major role as a political force in Lebanese politics, and its supporters, according to media reports. At least six people were...
MIDDLE EAST
Sand Hills Express

Lebanon on edge after deadly protests

Beirut — A day of mourning has been declared in Lebanon after at least 7 people were killed and dozens injured in protests in the capital Beirut on Thursday. The country, once called the “playground of the Middle East,” is already in the midst of a devastating economic crisis, with nearly three quarters of its population living in poverty.
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says a judge has charged 68 people in this month’s deadly clash in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded. The clash south of Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years. It broke out during a Hezbollah-organized protest against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port blast. The National News Agency said Monday the government commissioner to the Military Court charged the 68 people with crimes including murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, having unlicensed weapons and sabotage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
