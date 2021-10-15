CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m 88’: Michael Caine Announces Retirement From Acting

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 9 days ago
Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine has announced that his role as an author in the new film Best Sellers will mark his final acting role. “It has turned out to be...

