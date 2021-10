According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., behind only skin cancers. In fact, the society puts the average risk as a 1-in-8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The risk is much higher in women with inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is now the most common cancer globally, claiming 12% of new cancer cases. Breast cancer also is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S, superseded only by lung cancer.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO