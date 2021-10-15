Kingdom Hearts Games for Nintendo Switch Could Still Be Natively Ported

Nintendo's Wii U console may be remembered for being the most disappointing hardware that the company put out since the headache-inducing VirtualBoy 3D, but during the five years that it was up for sale, it was also home to some of the best games ever produced on any Nintendo console. The console itself resembled an ugly brick that was devoid of Nintendo flair, the Gamepad was a bulky controller that didn't translate well to regular gaming experiences, and third-party developers were quick to jump ship in an era dominated by the Xbox one and PlayStation 4. That said, the handheld tablet approach probably influenced the Nintendo Switch's hybrid design. In that respect, we can thank the Wii U for walking so the Switch could run. But the Wii U at its best is a console that's still worth celebrating. Here are our picks for the 15 best Wii U games, in alphabetical order. A decent number of these games are easily attainable on Nintendo Switch nowadays, so we've included links to the Switch version (if available) below each entry.

