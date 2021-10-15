Piper Sandler's Michael Lavery Shares Cannabis Industry Projections, Names 'The Real Key Catalyst To Watch'

Jason Miller has come not to bury America's supply chain, but to praise it. Almost to the hilt, in fact, given the extreme circumstances. There is no doubt some supply chains are under pressure due to long-standing structural issues, said Miller, associate supply chain professor of logistics at Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business. Rather than being evenly distributed, the nation's warehouse footprint is concentrated in a handful of select markets that are attractive to importers, Miller said. Cargo owners could be doing a better job picking up their loads in a timely fashion, he said. The lack of chassis availability, chronic pain in the chain, has been amplified by current conditions. Rail intermodal service has been abysmal, and has pushed more freight to motor carriers, Miller said. At the same time, the number of long-haul drivers has not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO