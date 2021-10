The Sacramento region is stepping up its game as a place that produces innovations. Innovative local companies like PowerSchool, Origin Materials and GoodLeap have valuations in the hundreds of millions of dollars. UC Davis is working to make the region more of an innovator in health technology and biotech with the development of Aggie Square. And SMUD is working to make the region a center for sustainable technology with initiatives like the California Mobility Center.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO