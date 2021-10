The 27-year-old refrigerator/freezer in our garage started leaking. Given it’s an extra appliance we’re fortunate to have and we don’t want to fork over a lot of money to buy a new one, we called our repair man. He said it can be fixed. It needs freon which is a lot cheaper than buying a new refrigerator. Upon further inspection, he says it also needs new door hinges which is why the freezer door kept opening turning our frozen food into mush. The sticker price to fix this antique was getting higher and higher, so we decided to look for a new one.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO